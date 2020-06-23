He City of Racket Solidarity Music Festival It will be one of the first major events to be held in Madrid, between September 3 and 12, with a top-level poster and with six announced dates. The festival capacity will be reduced and will comply with all established safety and hygiene protocols by the health authorities, an indispensable condition for the confirmation of the activity.

The poster, of authentic luxury, consists of Men G, which will perform two days, and double sessions of Ara Malikian, The Secrets and The Jumps. In addition, it will feature concerts by historical Spanish groups and singers such as Mikel Erentxun, Revolver, Un Pingüino en Mi Ascensor, La Guardia, OBK and Social Security.

The Ciudad de la Raqueta Solidarity Festival will be one of the first major events in Madrid after Covid-19 and will pay tribute to the world of music, one of the professional groups most affected by the Covid-19 break. Ara Malikian will be the one to open fire on September 3, with a concert framed within his Royal Garage World Tour. The concert will have a double session, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

On its 40th anniversary, The Secrets will act on September 4, also in a double session and at the same time that it can be enjoyed one day before Ara Malikian. That same day, Los Brincos will also perform in the same format. The secrets They will be part of the festival after donating the rights to a mythical theme for generations of music fans such as ‘A tu lado’ to contribute to the fight against Covid-19.

The Hombres G also return to the Festival with two dates announced: the days will act September 10 and 11. The band of David Summers, Javier Molina, Rafa Gutiérrez and Dani Mezquita return to one of their fetish stages and do so after having signed a memorable tour of Mexico during the months of February and March. Before, on September 5, two legends of Spanish music as Mikel Erentxun and Carlos Goñi –With his group Revolver–, they will delight the respectable with their music. On September 12, the closing day of the hospital, the City of Racket will have four classics on stage, such as Social Security, La Guardia, OBK and Un Pingüino en Mi Ascensor.

The festival promoter and CEO of the City of Racket, Javier Martí explained the particular situation of the event for this 2020. «We have a formidable poster that we have managed to close despite all the difficulties that the music world is having because of the Covid-19. In Ciudad de la Raqueta we are very grateful to what music has given us and for this reason we wanted to celebrate this XI edition of our Music Festival, with reduced capacity, luxury poster and complying with the strictest protocols, but we are clear that Madrid has to start waking up from this situation that we are living ”, he concludes.