Live: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs (Double Game)

The regular season continues 2021 of the Big leagues (MLB) Y today the Dodgers from Los Angeles and Cubs Chicagoans face off in a double game at Wrigley Field, where you can see and hear him fully live in their broadcasts of radio and television (TV).

Los Angeles Dodgers (17-12)

Dave Roberts the manager of the Dodgers Los Angeles will send Clayton Kershaw to the mound as starting pitcher for Game 1 of today before the Cubs Chicago in MLB 2021. While, for the second match Trevor Bauer will be in charge of opening.

Chicago Cubs (12-16)

David Ross the manager of the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the mound as starting pitcher for Game 1 of today before the Dodgers on MLB 2021. While, for the second match the opener has not yet been confirmed.

Schedule

First game

2:20 PM (2:20 PM Eastern United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic) 1 1:20 PM (1:20 PM Mexico)

Second game

7:40 PM (7:40 PM Eastern time in the United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic) 1 6:40 PM (6:40 PM in Mexico)

Television (TV)

Radio

