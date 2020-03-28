LIVE La Liga, Alejandro Sanz, Danna Paola, Juanes and more join for the coronavirus

The day of La Liga Fest has arrived and you can see it live here. This consists of a solidarity concert in which artists and footballers of great international stature unite to fight against the coronavirus.

The concert will last three hours and famous singers such as Alejandro Sanz, Juanes, Danna Paola, among others, will participate.

But not only does this event have music, it also has the intervention of football players of enormous stature with Gerald Piqué.

It may interest you: Nickelodeon will launch special about coronavirus for children

Watch the Live from Youtube here.

Artists who gathered:

Aitana
 Alejandro Sanz
 Antonio Carmona
 Antonio José
 Antonio Orozco
 Ainhoa ​​Arteta
 Beret
 Cami
 Danna Paola
 David Bisbal
 Diogo Piçarra
 The Outburst
 José Mercé
 Juanes
 Juan Magan
 Lang Lang
 Lola Indigo
 Lucas Vidal
 Luciano Pereyra
 Luis Fonsi
 Manuel Carrasco
 Miriam Rodríguez
 Mon Laferte
 Morat
 Pablo Alboran
 Pablo López
 Raphael
 rosary beads
 Sebastián Yatra
 Stool
 Tini
 Vanesa Martin

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

The event is being led by Eva Gónzalez and Toni Aguilar, but that is not all, as there are quite a few athletes who have joined for the cause, raising funds to acquire medical supplies to support doctors, nurses, specialists, patients and others in this tough fight against the Covid-19 in Spain.

Players who join:

Iker Muniaín, of Athletic Club
 Koke and Saúl Ñíguez, of Atlético de Madrid
 Oier Sanjurjo, from Osasuna
 Manu García, from Alavés
 Gerard Piqué and Iván Rakitic, from FC Barcelona
 Jorge Molina and Jaime Mata, from Getafe
 Víctor Díaz, from Granada
 José Luis Morales, from Levante
 Hugo Mallo, from Celta
 Javi López and Wu Lei, from Espanyol
 Xisco Campos, from Mallorca
 Joaquín, from Betis
 Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vázquez, from Real Madrid
 Asier Illarramendi, of the Royal Society
 Javi Moyano, from Valladolid
 Sergi Enrich of Eibar
 Jesús Navas, from Sevilla
 Dani Parejo and Rodrigo Moreno, from Valencia
 Santi Cazorla, from Villarreal
 Unai Bustinza, from the CD Leganés

.