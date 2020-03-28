LIVE La Liga, Alejandro Sanz, Danna Paola, Juanes and more join for the coronavirus

The day of La Liga Fest has arrived and you can see it live here. This consists of a solidarity concert in which artists and footballers of great international stature unite to fight against the coronavirus.

The concert will last three hours and famous singers such as Alejandro Sanz, Juanes, Danna Paola, among others, will participate.

But not only does this event have music, it also has the intervention of football players of enormous stature with Gerald Piqué.

Artists who gathered:

Aitana

Alejandro Sanz

Antonio Carmona

Antonio José

Antonio Orozco

Ainhoa ​​Arteta

Beret

Cami

Danna Paola

David Bisbal

Diogo Piçarra

The Outburst

José Mercé

Juanes

Juan Magan

Lang Lang

Lola Indigo

Lucas Vidal

Luciano Pereyra

Luis Fonsi

Manuel Carrasco

Miriam Rodríguez

Mon Laferte

Morat

Pablo Alboran

Pablo López

Raphael

rosary beads

Sebastián Yatra

Stool

Tini

Vanesa Martin

The event is being led by Eva Gónzalez and Toni Aguilar, but that is not all, as there are quite a few athletes who have joined for the cause, raising funds to acquire medical supplies to support doctors, nurses, specialists, patients and others in this tough fight against the Covid-19 in Spain.

Players who join:

Iker Muniaín, of Athletic Club

Koke and Saúl Ñíguez, of Atlético de Madrid

Oier Sanjurjo, from Osasuna

Manu García, from Alavés

Gerard Piqué and Iván Rakitic, from FC Barcelona

Jorge Molina and Jaime Mata, from Getafe

Víctor Díaz, from Granada

José Luis Morales, from Levante

Hugo Mallo, from Celta

Javi López and Wu Lei, from Espanyol

Xisco Campos, from Mallorca

Joaquín, from Betis

Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vázquez, from Real Madrid

Asier Illarramendi, of the Royal Society

Javi Moyano, from Valladolid

Sergi Enrich of Eibar

Jesús Navas, from Sevilla

Dani Parejo and Rodrigo Moreno, from Valencia

Santi Cazorla, from Villarreal

Unai Bustinza, from the CD Leganés

