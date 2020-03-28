LIVE La Liga, Alejandro Sanz, Danna Paola, Juanes and more join for the coronavirus
The day of La Liga Fest has arrived and you can see it live here. This consists of a solidarity concert in which artists and footballers of great international stature unite to fight against the coronavirus.
The concert will last three hours and famous singers such as Alejandro Sanz, Juanes, Danna Paola, among others, will participate.
But not only does this event have music, it also has the intervention of football players of enormous stature with Gerald Piqué.
Artists who gathered:
Aitana
Alejandro Sanz
Antonio Carmona
Antonio José
Antonio Orozco
Ainhoa Arteta
Beret
Cami
Danna Paola
David Bisbal
Diogo Piçarra
The Outburst
José Mercé
Juanes
Juan Magan
Lang Lang
Lola Indigo
Lucas Vidal
Luciano Pereyra
Luis Fonsi
Manuel Carrasco
Miriam Rodríguez
Mon Laferte
Morat
Pablo Alboran
Pablo López
Raphael
rosary beads
Sebastián Yatra
Stool
Tini
Vanesa Martin
The event is being led by Eva Gónzalez and Toni Aguilar, but that is not all, as there are quite a few athletes who have joined for the cause, raising funds to acquire medical supplies to support doctors, nurses, specialists, patients and others in this tough fight against the Covid-19 in Spain.
Players who join:
Iker Muniaín, of Athletic Club
Koke and Saúl Ñíguez, of Atlético de Madrid
Oier Sanjurjo, from Osasuna
Manu García, from Alavés
Gerard Piqué and Iván Rakitic, from FC Barcelona
Jorge Molina and Jaime Mata, from Getafe
Víctor Díaz, from Granada
José Luis Morales, from Levante
Hugo Mallo, from Celta
Javi López and Wu Lei, from Espanyol
Xisco Campos, from Mallorca
Joaquín, from Betis
Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vázquez, from Real Madrid
Asier Illarramendi, of the Royal Society
Javi Moyano, from Valladolid
Sergi Enrich of Eibar
Jesús Navas, from Sevilla
Dani Parejo and Rodrigo Moreno, from Valencia
Santi Cazorla, from Villarreal
Unai Bustinza, from the CD Leganés
