Live is life. First trailer of ‘Maradona: Blessed Dream’

Amazon has unveiled the first trailer for ‘Maradona: Blessed dream’, offering audiences around the world a glimpse of what they will find in this long-awaited project that has been in the works for years. The series will premiere in late 2021 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Produced by BTF Media, in co-production with Dhana Media and Latin We, this biography, authorized by Diego Armando Maradona himself, was shot in Argentina, Spain, Italy, Uruguay and Mexico and has 10 episodes, each lasting one hour, which capture the most important moments in the life and professional career of the legendary soccer star.

‘Maradona: Blessed dream’ stars Nicols Goldschmidt, Nazareno Casero and Juan Palomino, who will play Diego Armando Maradona throughout his life and prolific career. From his humble beginnings in the town of Fiorito in his native Argentina, to his career as a footballer for Barcelona and Naples. In addition, the series will show its key role in the victory of its national team in the World Cup in Mexico ’86.

Goldschmidt will give life to Maradona in his childhood stage, Casero will be in charge of giving him life in the most glorious stage of the pain, when he was champion with the Argentine National Team in Mexico, and Palomino will portray Diego already retired from football. The cast is completed by Julieta Cardinali, Laura Esquivel, Mercedes Morn, Pepe Monje and Peter Lanzani, among others.

The series is led by Alejandro Aimetta as showrunner and director of the episodes shot in Argentina, Mexico and Uruguay. Aimetta is also one of the scriptwriters of the series along with Guillermo Salmern and Silvina Olschansky. For their part, Roger Gual and Edoardo De Angelis directed the episodes shot in Spain and Italy, respectively.

The executive production of the series is in charge of Francisco Cordero, Liliana Moyano, Mari Urdaneta, Ricardo Coeto and Luis Balaguer.

