The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), has accelerated the virtual and on a daily basis, immigrants (elderly, adults), digital natives (children and young people) have been living in this cyber world, moving in various activities ranging from entertainment to cyber work (telework), virtual commerce, cyberculture, including the charm and disenchantment of cyber love, cybersex, virtual education and virtual communities.

With the virtual, an interesting phenomenon is occurring, which is the syndrome of the expert, the analyst or that of the role of virtual journalist, without going through the academic rigors. Now we are all experts in digital journalism, in COVID-19, in virtual education, and in economics, in short, there will be many academic careers, which, if they do not adapt to the new times, will disappear and will be replaced or merged with others. ; meanwhile, anyization on social networks will continue to predominate, given that anyone is imbued with information and data in cyberspace.

Hence, conferences of supposed experts arise to discuss virtual education in times of pandemic or the digital world in time of COVID-19. There is a fever of 40 degrees, produced by the Zoom and other applications downloaded from cyberspace, to treat today’s world since the pandemic. However, when the event of the pandemic passes, these analysts or supposed opinion makers will disappear, at the speed of 5G, and thinkers will follow their course like the river of rushing waters, thinking of this event in the plane of thought.

Among these important thinkers is the philosopher Daniel Innerarity, who, as a result of his new book Pandemocracia and in the context of a panorama loaded with uncertainty and risk by COVID-19, tells us how “the virus deals a hard blow to the populism for three reasons: it values ​​science, institutional logic and the global community ”(05/28/2020).

That is why, when thinking about the virtual, it enters that horizon of cybernetic and innovative philosophy, which places virtuality beyond materiality, the digital technological structure and its electronic networks, and places itself in an apparent non-real and that springs from said structure. Hence, the importance of distinguishing concepts such as the internet, which is the network of digital networks that connect to cyberspace, but which is not cyberspace, there are already other networks that are not the internet and are connected to cyberspace.

The same is true of virtual or cybernetic commerce, which transcends the concept of electronic commerce, which goes further into the field of electronics as materiality and integrated circuit networks suitable for electronic engineering.

Thinking about innovative cybernetic philosophy implies a cultural, economic, social, political and educational world, built as a system built on digital technological networks and structured in electronic comprehensive circuits, but differentiated in that from this springs the virtual, which has to do with the production of knowledge and virtual social interactions and all the technoscientific and cybercultural networks of the cyberworld.

One of the characteristics of our cyber time is the production of new knowledge in light of the cyberworld, of this virtual world that we are living. Hence, to think virtual is in part to trace this concept that has been thinking about the philosophical and its articulated redefinition to the conceptualization of cyberspace in the early 90s of the 20th century.

Living in the virtual, occurs in various scenarios, the subject lives integrated into it, without immersion or with immersion; Regarding non-immersion, we live as if our integration into the digital environments of the cyberworld is natural, just turn on a cell phone or withdraw money from an ATM or make a commercial transaction in cyberspace, so that the screen looks at us and we We look at it in virtual window networks, which open and close, which we do automatically, without thinking if it is virtual or real. Working with information flows, commercial transactions at the speed of light and cyber business wrapped in cryptocurrency, is living in that virtuality without immersion and that the plasticity of the brain adapts it to everyday life to the point that we do not know when we are not in what virtual or real.

Immersion is different from non-immersion, in that the subject is immersed in virtual reality with visualization devices (lenses or helmets) and positioners and interacts with the digital device (entities on screen) completely sinking, thanks to all the digital paraphernalia used in this immersive virtuality.

Reflections on the virtual in the cyberworld have detached an entire augmented reality construction in which the cyber subject enjoys experiences, by incorporating digital content (image, audio and text) into physical reality, which results in an increase in perception we have of this. This articulation of the physical with the virtual is known as augmented reality, which has nothing to do with the virtual with immersion, which is the deprivation of the sensations of physical reality (Merejo, 2008, 2012 and 2017).

In this context, it is necessary to understand the accelerated way in which we live the virtual today, which will continue after the pandemic, in the educational, economic, social, cultural and political sphere in the cyberworld.

In this sense, the increase in virtuality will make it live as a natural and factual part, as if it were the same physical environment. That is why, the economic investment in the cyber world must not be reduced to the networks of its infrastructures and platforms, but must also go to education, to the training of cyber citizens so that they do not lose themselves in this or live in distress or stressed by the heaps of cyber trash that spring from that world.