Luis Enrique Guzmán pointed out that the first actress lives in the midst of the garbage due to the neglect of the domestic worker / .

No one would have imagined that the recognized actress Silvia Pinal lived in such a terrible way on his own House, your child displays the degree of carelessness and points to the culprit.

Through photos that were shared by the son of the histrionic Silvia Pinal, he showed the situation so deplorable where his mother’s house is located “Live in the middle of a garbage can”.

Luis Enrique Guzmán noted that the first actress lives in the middle of the trash reason for neglect of the employee domestic, he pointed.

The artist’s own employee has accused Luis Enrique of “discrimination”, however, the images that were shown reveal that there is a neglect of the house.

After the scandal that has started between the employee of the actress and her son, he decided to reveal the evidence of why he is blaming her, he argues that for the neglect of the lady, her mother lives like in a “dump“

Pepillo Origel himself has contacted the actress and although he points out he has heard her very well, she is “oblivious to many of the family problems”.

The disputes began since Luis Enrique confronted Mari and pointed out that he would allegedly mistreat Silvia and have her living in a “pigsty“After the employee filed a lawsuit against Luis for” discrimination “, now he revealed the images to try to prove what he says.

“He goes in and out without a mask, without gloves or anything, at any moment he can infect my mom. With his preexisting condition of the bronchial tubes, my mom could be in a serious problem of Health. If I took care of her she wouldn’t have fallen. “

Supposedly, Luis Enrique points out that due to these reasons, the lady was dismissed in accordance with the provisions of the law.

He even pointed out the lady as “disrespectful” since, according to what he explained, “my mom’s friends called me, they told me that she was talking rudely to me and treated her very badly. I went to the house, I saw how the house was, it was a hovel. And I said “grab your things and go”.

“I told her that I was going to liquidate her but she had to leave the house. I did yell at her a little, but I did not violate her,” said the actress’s son.

The images shared by the actress’s son and Enrique Guzmán it shows the unsanitary conditions particularly in the kitchen where it assures there is even feces of mice.

“Poor thing, I don’t even go down there (to the kitchen) because I throw up, Silvia said, yes, ma, but it’s your house. Your house has made you a garbage can. ‘ terms“

For this reason Luis Enrique gave himself the task of taking several Photos in which traces of rodents can be seen among the dishes, cups, garbage everywhere.

“Everything is there in the photos, that’s precisely why I took them,” he said for the Juan José Origel program, through a video.

There is rubbish, a complete mess with fungus on the plates and the smell was very unpleasant, he noted.

