Live hard drives will store the information on computers

07/14/2021 at 08:00 CEST

DNA is confirmed as a system for storing digital information because it is possible to encode it in the genomes of living cells of the bacterium E. coli, according to recent research.

In 2025, the world will have 175 zettabytes (ZB) of data stored, according to Rethink Data, which represents a technological challenge.

One ZB equals 1 billion terabytes (TB), while one TB equals 1,000 gigabytes (GB) or 1,000,000 megabytes (MB). Each MB equals one million bytes. Each byte represents a set of 8 bits, the smallest addressable memory element in a computer.

In other words, to have 3 ZB of storage would have to connect 300 million hard drives of 10 TB each. And that represents an increasingly pressing technological problem: we will soon lose the capacity to store so much data, the journal Nature warned in 2016.

Genetic code instead of binary

Genetic code instead of binaryThe alternative could be to change the data storage system: this has led scientists to explore the possibility of using the natural information storage system, DNA.

DNA can store billions of “bits & rdquor; of base pairs, the complete set of instructions to make a complete human being, in a single microscopic cell.

Scientists have already managed to translate the binary (two-bit) code into the four-letter genetic code, through which cells receive instructions to make a specific protein.

A, T, C and G are the “letters” of the DNA code: they represent the chemical compounds adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C) and guanine (G), which constitute the nucleotide bases of DNA. .

The code for each gene combines the four chemical compounds in different ways to form three-letter “words,” which specify which amino acids are needed at each step in protein synthesis, explains the NIH.

Live hard drive

Live hard driveUsing that four-letter chemical code, scientists have discovered that they can store entire libraries of digital information: books, movies, and video games can be loaded into tiny droplets of synthetic DNA and then retrieved.

Scientists are confident that one day DNA may offer a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional storage technology based on silicon chips.

However, one problem researchers working in this area have faced is that synthetic DNA tends to deteriorate over time.

However, a team of scientists from Columbia University believes they have found a solution to this problem: encoding digital information directly into the genomes of living cells of the bacterium E. coli, which has more than 4.6 million pairs of DNA bases. The researchers note that this bacterium retains data in a surprisingly stable and robust way.

“That a living cell can provide a more stable environment for storing data may seem counterintuitive, but a cell actually has sophisticated mechanisms to maintain the integrity of its DNA and quickly correct any genetic errors that may occur as a result of radiation, toxins or other exhibits & rdquor ;, explains the director of this research, Harris H. Wang, in a statement.

A bacterium with digital information

A bacterium with digital informationThis team has succeeded in spreading individual bits of data over large swaths of the E. coli genome, thus confirming that information is safely transmitted through successive generations of cells, even if mutations occur during cell reproduction.

“We have conducted experiments to show that the data is well preserved over hundreds of generations, & rdquor ;, adds Wang.” For all intents and purposes, it appears to be a reliable means of permanently storing data. “

Wang and his colleagues, who used the popular CRISPR-Cas gene editing technology to encode data in non-pathogenic strains of E. coli, set out to improve the speed at which they can load and retrieve data from bacteria, as the process is currently too slow for commercial use.

However, Wang is convinced that it will be possible to replace stacks of computer hard drives with a population of E. coli cells that could fit in a test tube.

“The most important advantage of storing digital information in DNA is that it is a medium that will never become obsolete,” he explains. “The double helix will always be the ideal storage technology, and our ability to manipulate and read DNA will only improve,” he concludes.

Always renewed idea

Always renewed ideaThe idea of ​​using the genetic code to store information arose shortly after the famous double helix structure of DNA was discovered in 1953, but only recently has technology begun to make it possible.

While this technology clearly has enormous potential, there are still many practical questions about the best ways to encode, store and access DNA-based data, warns Neolife magazine.

Furthermore, the costs of using DNA to store information will need to be reduced substantially before this method can compete with more traditional data storage, he concludes.

It should be borne in mind in this regard that DNA synthesis and sequencing have a very high price: writing a million gigabytes costs more than eight hundred billion euros.

The world won’t stop

The world won’t stopMeanwhile, technology does not stop innovating: researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University have developed a technique to label and retrieve DNA data files, as reported in an article published in Nature Materials. This method could make data storage in the form of DNA feasible, they say in a statement.

On the other hand, conventional technology is also advancing, highlights the PC magazine: the company Seagate, the main supplier of bytes worldwide, which has already produced about 3 zettabytes in 40 years of presence in the market, intends to put to the sale in 2026 hard drives of 50 TB.

Additionally, Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) technology will soon scale up to 80TB. And for long-term storage, Microsoft is working on a new storage medium, built with quartz glass, that will allow viewing of the Superman movie for thousands of years.

Live hard drives will come, and it will also be possible to store all the world’s data in a cup of coffee, but while those futures arrive, we have the potential to continue to accumulate exponentially more and more information.

Top image: Furiosa-L on Pixabay