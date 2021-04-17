Live, goodbye to Felipe de Edimburgo This is how it was lived! | Reform

From the Chapel of St. George in Buckingham Palace the funeral ceremony was held to say goodbye to the remains of Queen Elizabeth’s husband, on April 9, the Duke Philippe of Edinburgh said goodbye to the earthly plane, this Saturday in the midst of a solemn family and elements of the cavalry give the last goodbye.

It was in a Land Rover the vehicle where the remains of the “consort” from Queen Isabel in which he would be transferred to what would be his last resting place, after a prelude in which a moments of total silence were kept.

While the body of the royal was placed in a special unit, a convertible hybrid car that Philip of Edinburgh himself would help design with the future idea of ​​this moment, it transcended.

In the middle of the transmission broadcast by the channel of the YouTube platform “The Royal Family“which broadcast live the solemn moment of the procession in which his wife, the British monarch, appeared aboard a black vehicle, an official Bentley with a lady-in-waiting, both wearing dark masks, while the four children she bore together with their partner for 73 years, they walk behind the body.

In the foreground you can see the faces of Prince Charles of Wales, Prince Andrew, Edward and Princess Anne, the four descendants of the royal couple, behind them Prince William and Philip (the son of Princess Anne) walked. and almost at the same time, Prince Harry.

All dressed in black as a measure recently taken by the same monarch to avoid further marking the differences with his grandson Harry, who withdrew all titles after separating from the monarchy, making it impossible for him to wear the official suit.

At one point, the body of the one born as “Prince of Greece and Denmark” on June 10, 1921 arrived at the place where he would rest.

Covered with official banners and with a large arrangement of white flowers, the ancient 30-year-old coffin made of oak and lead to better preserve the body of the prince “consort” was entered upon his arrival at the Chapel of St. George. .

Inside the chapel, Queen Elizabeth, wives and grandchildren of the royal, who presided over different foundations, waited clad together with other close members wearing black clothes and keeping the sanitary measures imposed by the British government.

The departure of the vehicle as well as its arrival at the Chapel located inside Windsor Castle was accompanied by the sounds of cannons.

Likewise, it transcended the hymns that are heard were selected by the Duke of Edinburgh himself who, well in advance, expressed a series of provisions at the time of leaving this world.

Among their requests, the “Earl of Merioneth” and Baron of Greenwich “would also request a military-type ceremony disregarding the great acts that accompany royalty in this type of eventualities to a great extent, adhering to the restrictions due to the health crisis.

The Duke of Edinburgh, left at the age of 99 while recovering at home after having undergone complex surgery to treat a pre-existing heart condition at Bartholomew’s hospital where he underwent surgery, a very prestigious place for specializing in this type of surgery. ailments.

In the early hours of last Friday, April 9, it transpired that the oldest member of the British Family left in the middle of a peaceful rest this after a statement from Buckingham Palace, one of the official residences of Queen Elizabeth, today of 94 years.

On June 10, Felipe de Edimburgo would have celebrated his 100th anniversary, for which he did not feel like starring in any kind of celebration despite the plans that the British Family prepared to honor his long life.