He is going to give us something. Since Radiohead announced that they would be releasing weekly concerts until the end of the quarantine, automatically everything improved. However, the British today present us with a jewel of jewels from their musical career.

In recent weeks Radiohead has taken us to heaven with the delivery of luxury concerts like Bonnaroo and Coachella. But today they decide to aim down and take us to the basement. Thom Yorke announced that the next concert chosen to share is the epic The King of Limbs: Live from the Basement.

For the first time in history, the video album will be available to stream for free on YouTube. When? Today, May 21! Set the alarms because at 4 in the afternoon in Mexico City we will all be able to enjoy it.

The King of Limbs: Live from the Basement was recorded in Maida Vale Studios London by producer Nigel Godrich. The concert includes all eight tracks from The King of Limbs, the band’s eighth studio album. To end the set on eleven songs, the singles “The Daily Mail”, “Staircase” and “Supercollider” are also included.

Turning The King of Limbs into a live performance and filming it was a strange and wild thing, we were not sure if it would work. Thanks to everyone’s dedication and commitment it ended up being, for me, one of my favorite musical experiences. https://t.co/pd1Sna0uF4 – Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) May 21, 2020

The announcement came to us in a tweet by the British band, in which Thom Yorke added: “Turning ‘The King of Limbs’ into a live performance and filming it was a strange and wild thing, we weren’t sure if it would work. Thanks to the dedication and commitment of everyone, it ended up being, for me, one of my favorite musical experiences ”.

This concert marked the second From the Basement by Radiohead. In 2008 they did In Rainbows: From the Basement. We hope that they will also share that gem with us soon, however let us enjoy the wonder that we now have in our hands:

