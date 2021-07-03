Live from beyond, Sara Maldonado reacts to her obituary | Instagram

With even images, the news that Sara Maldonado had gone to the afterlife became a trend on social networks thanks to a video on YouTube that assured this had happened.

According to the recording that shows photographs of the Mexican actress and more details, Sara Maldonado would have left as a result of respiratory arrest at the age of 41.

The video ensures that the family of Sara Maldonado and the association of actors confirmed the departure of the beautiful telenovela protagonist, which they assure, always tried to keep her personal life away from the spotlight.

The news suggests that Sara Maldonado would have left due to complications from Covid -19 on June 27, 2020.

Sara took the news with a lot of humor and shared the video on her Instagram stories, in addition to inviting her followers to follow her in a live that day at 6 pm from the afterlife to give them details of her departure.

Sara Maldonado joins the list of celebrities who have been protagonists of Fake News, all with the aim of having a greater number of visits; no matter what they say and worry friends, followers and relatives of famous people.

Fortunately, the beautiful Sara Maldonado is well and alive to laugh at this news. Hopefully everyone would take it this way and not allow malicious actions to harm them.