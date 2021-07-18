Live: Follow the British Grand Prix

The Alpine mechanics are currently working on Alonso’s car. A spin by the Asturian in the formation lap has left some damage
In half an hour the British GP will start from Silverstone
Live – 2021 Great Britain GP – Formula 1 World Championship
Great Britain Grand Prix
What a recital by Alonso! Great comeback in the sprint classification
A DAY AGO
Follow live the comments of the 2021 British GP, the tenth race of the Formula 1 World Championship. Fernando Alonso starts from seventh position on the starting grid after a spectacular qualifying and Carlos Sainz will start from eleventh position.
Where do they televise the 2021 Formula 1 World Cup?
The 2021 F1 world championship can be seen on TV at DAZN, on the DAZN APP and on devices for those Movistar + subscribers who have contracted the channel.
Schedules F1 World Cup 2021
The start of the European races of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship has been set at 3:00 p.m., despite the request of the teams to recover the 2:00 p.m. of other years, according to the program announced by the International Federation (FIA). The race at Silverstone will start at 3:00 p.m. local time, 4:00 p.m. in Spain.
