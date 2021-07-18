Live: Follow the British Grand Prix

The Alpine mechanics are currently working on Alonso’s car. A spin by the Asturian in the formation lap has left some damage

In half an hour the British GP will start from Silverstone

Live – 2021 Great Britain GP – Formula 1 World Championship

Great Britain Grand Prix

What a recital by Alonso! Great comeback in the sprint classification

A DAY AGO

Follow live the comments of the 2021 British GP, the tenth race of the Formula 1 World Championship. Fernando Alonso starts from seventh position on the starting grid after a spectacular qualifying and Carlos Sainz will start from eleventh position.

Formula 1 World Classification 2021 World Championship CalendarAll about Fernando AlonsoAll about Carlos Sainz

Where do they televise the 2021 Formula 1 World Cup?

The 2021 F1 world championship can be seen on TV at DAZN, on the DAZN APP and on devices for those Movistar + subscribers who have contracted the channel.

Schedules F1 World Cup 2021

The start of the European races of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship has been set at 3:00 p.m., despite the request of the teams to recover the 2:00 p.m. of other years, according to the program announced by the International Federation (FIA). The race at Silverstone will start at 3:00 p.m. local time, 4:00 p.m. in Spain.

Great Britain Grand Prix

Hamilton flies at Silverstone and will start first in the sprint classification

YESTERDAY AT 18:09

Great Britain Grand Prix

The races come to the sprint: This will be the new format

07/13/2021 AT 13:56