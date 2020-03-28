The IndyCar organizes a virtual championship in iRacing with drivers from its grid

Six rounds, level playing field and virtual autograph signing

The first, live from 21:00 CET

Alex Palou will make his virtual ‘debut’ on the IndyCar in a championship organized by category in the iRacing simulator. The Catalan will be one of the 25 pilots present in the opening round on Saturday that will serve to alleviate the lack of activity on the actual asphalt.

Alex Palou was going to make his true debut in the first round of the 2020 IndyCar calendar at the Saint Petersburg GP. However, in the face of the coronavirus crisis, the American category decided to suspend all their careers until next May.

Meanwhile, the pilots will compete across the screen. The IndyCar has organized a virtual championship in the iRacing simulator in which 25 competitors from the real grid will be present, including Palou.

The competition will be held today Saturday March 28 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. Before the event, the name of special guests for the race will be announced. The circuit chosen by the fans is Watkins Glen.

All the action can be followed through the official website of the IndyCar and its YouTube and Facebook channels. In addition, iRacing will stream it live on their Twitch channel.

Before seeing the green flag, a 10-minute qualifying session will take place. All the drivers will compete on equal terms and the teams will be able to design the livery they want for their cars.

IndyCar iRacing Challenge Round 1 Entry List

To promote a more realistic image of the show, the IndyCar will do 15 minutes before the start of the race a virtual autograph firm. There will also be a post-race interview with the winner.

This first round will be the opening of a championship that will host six appointments until next May 2. All of them will be celebrated on a Saturday in the following order.

INDYCAR IRACING CHALLENGE CALENDAR

March 28 – Watkins Glen or Michigan International Speedway April 4 – Barber Motorsports Park April 11 – To the liking of the drivers April 18 – Random Circuit April 15 – COTA May 2 – A non-IndyCar circuit

