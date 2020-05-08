Focus of the interview, which will air at 4:30 pm, are the students preparing for the entrance exam

How are the poorest students preparing for the entrance exam? This Friday, 8, “Estado” interviews Fernanda Azevedo, pedagogical coordinator of Unifavela, a popular course that works in the community of Maré, in Rio de Janeiro. She will give study tips and talk about the difficulties of peripheral students during this pandemic. The live takes place at newspaper’s Facebook pageat 4:30 pm.

All students in the 2018 class of the cram course were able to enter public colleges. This year, during the isolation caused by the new coronavirus, they noticed the low adherence of the students, even sending material for them to study at home. They found that, with the pandemic, students started to run out of food and they were unable to concentrate on their studies.

Unifavela works in the community of Maré, in Rio de Janeiro

