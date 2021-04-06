Live: Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins

The regular season continues 2021 of the Big leagues (MLB) and today those of Tigers from Detroit and Twins Minnesota continues with the second game of the series, where you can see and hear it fully Live in their broadcasts of radio and television (TV).

Detroit Tigers (2-2)

While the Tigers They come from falling 15-6 in the day yesterday, this Tuesday they will want to return to victory and their manager AJ Hinch will give the ball as a starter to Casey Mize for the game of today before the Twins In the season 2021 of the MLB.

Here is the lineup:

Here’s how we line up for Game 2 vs. the Twins. # DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/JMZmu2ud5z – Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 6, 2021

Minnesota Twins (3-1)

Rocco Baldelli the manager of the Twins will give the ball to experienced pitcher JA Happ for the game of today before the Tigers on the MLB 2021.

Here is the lineup:

2B Luis Arráez SS Jorge Polanco DH Nelson Cruz RF Max Kepler LF Brent Rooker CF Jake Cave 1B Miguel Sano 3B Willians Astudillo C Ryan Jeffers P JA Happ

Schedule

1:10 PM (1:10 PM Eastern United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic) 1 11:10 AM (11:10 AM Mexico)

