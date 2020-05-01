Conversely sitting in a red chair, in slippers, dressed in shorts, a remarkable Versace shirt, his identifying hat and without a microphone, Wason Brazobán sang them all in his third live concert from his estate.

Beside him, on a table, two bottles of water, a cigar and an endless glass of wine, were sandwiched between his palates between one song and another. Between one sigh and another. Between an “oh my gosh” and a scream from the other side of the screen when someone felt identified with one of his love darts.

“If to be with you” marked the romantic two-hour-long pistol shot, in the company of guitarist Eugeniby Espino, in a concert in which Wason was more organic this time than in his two previous installments, just as successful in audience and delivery.

“This organic bohemia, I decided to do it like this, without a microphone, so that we feel close, so that we feel like it is not a concert, but rather like it is in the patio of our house, in the room when we are sharing, that is the idea, without a microphone or anything like that, to make it as organic as possible, “he told his followers that he felt close even at that distance marked by quarantine against the coronavirus.

“Your absence shows me”, “With you in the head” … so many titles that little by little they were added to two hours of transmission, to which this time the Listin Diario networks were added.

Occasionally the artist would look at the messages of his wasonists and comment on the social ones of his concert, with greetings and dedications, among them the typical merengue Fefita la Grande and the ex-baseball player Pedro Martínez.

“This song came out about two weeks ago and to my surprise wao, a lot of people know it and a lot of people have touched their souls,” he said, before warning that they are lyrics of “despechao maybe, of pain, of love, of heartbreak too. ” The title: “I Hate You”, his new short veins.

“Thanks for making it so fast for you and let’s see if I can sing it because it’s new.” And he sang it at the top of his lungs: “Don’t ask me for forgiveness, after breaking my heart, as if nothing …”.

Minute by minute Wason was opening the doors of his farm. And from his heart: “I can’t say that I want one more than the other, but this song was a gift from God …”. It was his emblematic “No se vale”.

You could not miss that hymn of twenty years ago, “You are my queen”, who planted the seed that led to one of the most abundant musical harvests of recent times in a Dominican artist and that on Thursday night his farmer collected in resounding applause of the souls in sorrows and joys that accompanied him behind the screen.

“Cheers for this bohemia”, Wason repeated sitting down, taking a sip of wine and raising the glass for that toast of love and special connection with his audience, especially the feminine one that is highlighted in lyrics like “The woman I like”, in particular the one that “She has been disappointed and betrayed, has been through some depressions, but she is always happy again.”

Just at the time of its musical settlement, the heart doctor He came with a heart attack, the one that says “I’m in love with a bad …”. And in the end a truth: “I see many people crying, whoever wants to cry, cry, let off steam,” he said, raising the glass again. And the evening continued with another whisper: “That you changed my life, love, the day of your departure, and here the days do not pass, I have not seen the joy in me again.” And his last phrase: “You screwed up my life.” Oh, oh, already at that time there were “ajumá people”, as Wason said.

“Wao, that song hits you in the chest, right? He asked at a time when time no longer counted:” How many songs are there? “No longer does a number matter. Perhaps it was better to exclaim:” How many emotions are lived! “.

Although yes, expressions of deep feelings were seen on Listin Diario’s Facebook: tremendous singer, beautiful, good music, beautiful song, cute, fantastic, daddy, this is damn music, those songs ask for rooooomo, this drink goes even of water … (it was read in our networks).

