Live: Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates

The regular season continues 2021 of the Big leagues (MLB) and today the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh pirates face off at PNC Park, where you can see and hear him fully Live in their broadcasts of radio and television (TV).

Chicago Cubs (3-3)

David Ross the manager of the Cubs will send right-hander and second of his starting pitching rotation to the mound Jake Arrieta for the game of today before the Pirates in a new series of the season 202one from MLB.

Here is the lineup:

Jake Arrieta makes the start today in Pittsburgh! #CubTogether pic.twitter.com/wEqQSNjTxi – Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 8, 2021

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-5)

Derek Shelton the manager of the Pirates will send left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson to the mound as his starter for the game of today before the Cubs in another series of the nascent season 2021 from MLB.

Here is the lineup:

Here’s how we line up for the Home Opener. # LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/l7JqVsF5Yy – Pirates (@Pirates) April 8, 2021

Schedule

1:35 PM (1:35 PM Eastern United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic) 11:35 AM (11:35 AM Mexico)

Radio

Television (TV)

