Live: Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The regular season continues 2021 of the Big leagues (MLB) and today those of Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers continue with the second game in the series, where you can see and hear it fully Live in their broadcasts of radio and television (TV).

Chicago Cubs (3-1)

This team comes from winning 5-3 on Monday and David Ross the manager of the Cubs will send Venezuelan pitcher Adbert Alzolay to the mound for the game of today before the Brewers on the MLB 2021.

Milwaukee Brewers (1-3)

Milwaukee’s men fell for the third time so far this season and Craig Counsell the manager of the Brewers will send the Dominican Freddy Peralta to the mound for the game of today before the Cubs on the MLB 2021.

Schedule

7:05 PM (19:05 Eastern time in the United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic) 1 5:05 PM (17:05 hours in Mexico)

Radio

Television (TV)

