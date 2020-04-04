LIVE Carlos Rivera concert from home during quarantine | Instagram

The famous Mexican singer Carlos Rivera will share a live event with all his fans giving a concert despite the contingency that currently plagues the world from his home today.

At first the singer caused a great scare, but later explained that he did not plan to risk his audience and will do so from home so that no one takes risks.

You can enjoy this great live concert through a presentation that will take place via streaming where you will sing his greatest hits.

It was on his Instagram account that Rivera shared with his followers the great news since this will make people have a good time singing his great songs.

This Friday we have an appointment from home. I am going to sing to you in acoustic some of my songs that you asked me “.

As expected, his followers were present as soon as possible before the announcement and the reactions were immediate.

A thousand emotions are what they surely felt, for which in several comments they thanked him for doing this concert, they also commented that they would not miss his presentation even if it was virtual.

There is no doubt that he has the most loyal followers who show him their great admiration for his voice, they also highlight that he has a great heart and is very talented and arouses great affection for them always.

On the other hand, the Mexican singer, who shows his solidarity in the face of the onslaught of the coronavirus crisis, shared a few days ago an image on his Instagram account in which he shared with his fans that faith must never be lost.

In this way, some singers who postponed their shows at fairs or auditoriums have decided to approach their fans respecting the WHO’s measures.

.