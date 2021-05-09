LIVE: Burial of Keishla Rodríguez begins in Puerto Rico, who was murdered by boxer Félix Verdejo and friend



Attendees at the funeral of Keishla Rodríguez in Puerto Rico.

Photo: RICARDO ARDUENGO / AFP / Getty Images

The mobilization for the burial of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz, allegedly, murdered at the hands of boxer Félix Verdejo and a buddy, in Puerto Rico last week, started this Saturday at about 10 am

The Ehret funeral home, in San Juan, where the The girl’s body was exposed for the past two days reported in Facebook posts that around that time they would leave for the cemetery for burial. The remains of the 27-year-old girl, who was one month pregnant with Verdejo, will lie in Los Angeles Memorial Park in the municipality of Guaynabo.

As part of the tour, the delegation will pass through the Villa Esperanza residential area, where the young woman lived, before arriving at the cemetery.

In the hearse in which Keishla’s body is transported, a message against violence against women and the request for not one more death due to femicides stands out.

Relatives, friends and even Puerto Ricans living outside the island have come to the funeral services to say goodbye to the young woman and wish her to rest in peace.

Live broadcasts of Keishla’s official farewell account for an extensive caravan of vehicles led by at least seven motorized agents from the Puerto Rico police and other official vehicles.

Two days of wake in San Juan to say goodbye to Keishla Rodríguez

The wake began at 2 pm on Thursday and it lasted until this Friday at 8 pm

The funeral has been described as a village one, to which even mothers of other alleged victims of femicide on the island have come to provide support to Keishla’s relatives and insist on the call for denunciation and prevention against gender violence.

Keishla’s body was found floating last Saturday in the San José lagoon where he was allegedly thrown by Verdejo and a crony who now cooperates with the authorities, who was identified as Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez.

Both face federal charges of “carjacking” and kidnapping that led to the murder of the young woman as well as an unborn baby.

The fighter also faces a charge for using and carrying a firearm during and in connection with a crime of violence for allegedly shooting the victim while his body fell into the water from the Teodoro Moscoso bridge from where it was thrown.

The case has attracted attention on the island as well as abroad for the depraved and tortuous way in which the defendants took Keishla, who had a relationship with Verdejo for more than a decade, of life.

The federal lawsuit on which the accusations presented by a grand jury in Puerto Rico are based on Thursday states that Verdejo summoned Keishla on April 29 to an area not far from her home where she would speak about her pregnancy.

But the true intention of the boxer was to end the life of Keishla and their child that the young woman carried in her womb.

Under that idea, Verdejo would have hit Keishla in the face when she got into his vehicle, and together with the buddy they injected him with a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, according to a preliminary report of the autopsy carried out on the body.

When the girl was unconscious, they tied her hands and feet with a wire and tied a concrete block to her before throwing her over the Teodoro Moscoso bridge.

It may interest you: