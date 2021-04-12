Live: Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins

The regular season continues 2021 of the Big leagues (MLB) Y today those of Boston Red Sox Y Minnesota Twins at Target Field, where you can see and hear it fully live in their broadcasts of radio and television (TV).

Boston Red Sox (6-3)

Alex Cora the manager of the Red Sox will send Venezuelan pitcher Martín Pérez to the mound, as his starter for the play from today before the Twins Minnesota, his second start of the season 2021 from MLB.

Minnesota Twins (5-4)

Rocco Baldelli the manager of the Twins will give the ball to experienced pitcher JA Happ for the game of today before the Red Sox on the MLB 2021.

CF Byron Buxton LF Kyle Garlick DH Nelson Cruz C Mitch Garver 1B Miguel Sano 3B Willians Astudillo SS Andrelton Simmons 2B Luis Arráez RF Jake Cave

Schedule

2:10 PM (14:10 Eastern United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic) 1 12:10 PM (12:10 Mexico City)

Radio

Television (TV)

