The new SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread to more than 8 million people worldwide. Deaths amount to 450,000, according to the WHO.

This is a minute-by-minute on the progress of the coronavirus worldwide this Friday, June 19.

Iran exceeds 200,000 cases of the new coronavirus. Iran on Friday exceeded 200,000 registered cases, after the Ministry of Health reported 2,615 new cases in the last 24 hours. Thus, the total number of infected is 200,262. In addition, there were 120 deaths in one day, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,392.

Two meat factories in England and Wales are closed due to new cases of Covid-19. Two large meat factories have temporarily closed this Friday in England and Wales, after finding that several of their workers tested positive for coronavirus, which would bring the number of new cases of contagion in meat plants in the United Kingdom to almost 100.

The affected companies reported on Friday that they have temporarily closed their facilities, after learning that a chicken processing plant in the Welsh town of Anglesey was closed on Thursday after 58 cases of contagion were confirmed.

Beijing continues to report cases of Covid-19, authorities say the virus is different and “would come from Europe.” China added 25 new cases in Beijing this Friday as part of the new outbreak that originated in the capital last week and after two months without infections, forcing the authorities to impose confinements in several neighborhoods and carry out diagnostic tests on thousands of population.

The origin of the new infections is suspected to be the wholesale market in Xinfadi, in the south of the city. The virus was detected on cutting boards for imported salmon. “According to the preliminary results of genomic epidemiology, this virus would come from Europe,” said Zhang Yong, a senior manager at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Russia reports almost 8,000 new cases of Covid-19. Russia reported 7,972 new cases on Friday, bringing the national account to 569,063 since the crisis began, according to authorities. The national coronavirus response center also noted that 181 people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 7,841.

Guatemala adds for the first time more than 600 new daily cases. Guatemala recorded the death of 17 Covid-19 people on Thursday and for the first time exceeded 600 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours by reporting 617 infections.

Honduras has 343 dead and 10,739 infected. The death toll in Honduras due to the coronavirus increased to 343 this Thursday with seven new confirmed cases, while the number of those infected now total 10,739, the National Risk Management System (Sinager) reported.

Of 1,111 new laboratory tests carried out in the last 24 hours, 440 were positive, bringing the number of COVID-19 contagion cases to 10,739 at the national level, the state agency on radio and television said.

Costa Rica reports 1,939 cases of Covid-19. The Ministry of Health indicated that as of June 18, 68 new cases are registered for a total of 1,939 confirmed cases. The death toll remains at 12.