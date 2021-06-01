Live Baseball Americas Pre-Olympic: Puerto Rico Vs. Nicaragua

Today Tuesday, June 1, the action continues in the Pre-olympic from Baseball of the Americas 2021 and here you can hear and see live the play among the team of Puerto Rico and that of Nicaragua from 1:00 pm (1:00 pm) from Venezuela, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the Eastern United States; 12:00 in the afternoon (12:00 hours) in Mexico and Colombia and 11:00 in the morning (11:00 hours) in Nicaragua.

Puerto Rico (0-1)

The team of Puerto Rico debuted with defeat in the Pre-olympic from Baseball and the afternoon today they will look for that victory that fills them even more with confidence. Miguel Martínez will be the Puerto Rican starter this afternoon.

Here is the lineup:

Nicaragua (0-1)

The team of Nicaragua comes from falling to the United States in its first presentation of the Pre-olympic from Baseball and the afternoon today Against the Puerto Rican Dilmer Mejía will be the starting pitcher.

Here is the lineup:

So we go against Puerto Rico! 🇳🇮

Official lineup of @selebeisbolnic in today’s match against his peer @BeisbolPR.

⚾️ Nicaragua🇳🇮🆚️🇵🇷 Puerto Rico

🏟 The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

⏰ 11:00 am

Nicaragua National Baseball Team (@selebeisbolnic) June 1, 2021

Live Baseball Americas Pre-Olympic 2021: Puerto Rico Vs. Nicaragua:

