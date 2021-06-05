Today Saturday, June 5, the action continues in the Pre-olympic from Baseball of the Americas 2021 with the Super Round and here you can hear and see live the play among the team of Venezuela and that of USA from 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) from Venezuela, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the Eastern United States; 6:00 in the afternoon (18:00 hours) in Mexico and Colombia and 5:00 in the afternoon (17:00 hours) in Nicaragua.

Venezuela

The team of Venezuela needs victory after falling at the start of the Super Round of the Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021 before the Dominican Republic and today manager José Alguacil sends experienced Aníbal Sánchez to the mound as a starting pitcher.

USA

The team of USA is one win in this Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021 to get their place in the Tokyo Olympics and today his starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore.

Live Baseball Americas Pre-Olympic 2021: Venezuela Vs. United States

Here you can hear and see live the play Come in Venezuela Y USA from 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) from Venezuela, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the Eastern United States; 6:00 in the afternoon (18:00 hours) in Mexico and Colombia and 5:00 in the afternoon (17:00 hours) in Nicaragua time.