Today, Monday, May 31, the Pre-olympic from baseball of the Americas 2021 and here you can hear and see live the play from 1:00 p.m. (1:00 p.m.) in Venezuela, Cuba and the Eastern United States and 12:00 p.m. (12:05 p.m.) in Mexico.

Venezuela

The team of Venezuela, directed by José Alguacil will go in search of qualification to the Tokyo Olympics and at the beginning of the Pre-olympic from Baseball, Aníbal Sánchez will be the starting pitcher.

Cuba

The team of Cuba, will look for its own and at the beginning of Pre-olympic from Baseball, Lázaro Blanco will be the starting pitcher.

Live Baseball Americas Pre-Olympic 2021: Venezuela vs Cuba:

