LIVE | Bad Bunny vs. Anuel AA | Cangrejeros vs. Capitanes de Arecibo: schedule, TV channel and stream to follow the game LIVE ONLINE by the BSN

Cangrejeros de Santurce and Capitanes de Arecibo will face TODAY Monday, July 12 in the Coliseum of Puerto Rico José M. Agrelot by the second date of the BSN. This game has as a condiment added the rivalry between its owners: Bad Bunny vs. Anuel AA. Urban artists who have worked together on several occasions will now be one on every corner cheering for their team as main investors. The game will be broadcast LIVE and LIVE for Puerto Rico by the sign of Teleisla and you can also follow the game through the teams’ social networks.

Santurce Crabbers They are 8 times league champions, the last of his conquests was in 2007, coincidentally in front of Captains of Arecibo. The team has also grown in popularity since the singer Bad Bunny became co-owner of the franchise. This generated that the club received a greater financial investment, in addition to that figures from the NBA What JJ Barea put the team jersey back on. On the first date they fell to the Bayamón Vaqueros by 77-69, so they will seek to come back in this game.

The Captains, for their part, are the most successful team of the current BSN, as have reached 5 of the last 6 finals disputed in the league. His last title was in 2018, when they beat the Bayamón Cowboys. The team of Arecibo was recently bought by the reggaeton singer Anuel AA, a situation that gave much to talk about since it happened shortly after Bad bunny do the same with the Cashiers. On the first date the Captains fell before the Mayaguez Indians 84-81, so they will look for their first victory in this great match.

Cangrejeros vs. Capitanes de Arecibo: What time does it start?

The match of Crabbers vs. Captains of Arecibo for the regular phase of BSN it will be TODAY Monday, July 12 in the Coliseum of Puerto Rico José M. Agrelot.

Match schedule by country:

Puerto Rico: 20:00 hours

Spain: 02:00 hours (Tuesday)

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.

chili: 20:00 hours

Paraguay: 20:00 hours

Republic Dominican: 20:00 hours

Venezuela: 20:00 hours

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 19:00 hours

Peru: 19:00 hours

Mexico: 19:00 hours

USA: 17:00 PT / 20:00 ET

Transmission: how to watch the match live?

The game can be followed LIVE through the social networks of the franchises.

Latin America: No TV channel

Puerto Rico: Teleisla

Bad Bunny Basketball Anuel AA BSN