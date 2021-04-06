Live: Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals

The regular season continues 2021 of the Big leagues (MLB) and today those of Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals start a series of three games, where you can see and hear it completely Live in their broadcasts of radio and television (TV).

Atlanta Braves (0-3)

The Braves were swept by the Phillies in the first series of the season and want to get their first win of the year, so manager Brian Snitker sends as a starter for the game of today before the Nationals on the MLB 2021 to Drew Smyly.

Washington Nationals (0-0)

Finally the Nationals debut in the season 2021 of the MLB and manager Dave Martinez places as his starter for today before the Braves to the ace, Max Scherzer.

Schedule

4:05 PM (4:05 PM Eastern United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic) 1 2:05 PM (2:05 PM Mexico)

Radio

Television (TV)

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.