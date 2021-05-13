Live: Atlanta Braves vs Toronto Blue Jays

The 2021 regular season of the Big leagues (MLB) Y today the Braves from Atlanta Y Blue jays from Toronto face off at SunTrust Park, where you can see and hear him fully live in their broadcasts of radio and television (TV).

Atlanta Braves (17-19)

Brian Stinker the manager of the Braves from Atlanta will send Charlie Morton to the mound as starter for the game of today before the Blue jays from Toronto on MLB 2021.

Toronto Blue Jays (19-16)

Charlie Montoyo the manager of the Blue jays from Toronto will send Ross Stripling to the mound as starter for the game of today before the Braves from Atlanta on MLB 2021.

Schedule

12:20 PM (12:20 Eastern hours in the United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic) 11:20 AM (11:20 AM in Mexico)

Television (TV)

Radio

