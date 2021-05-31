Live at the table set thanks to one of the best programmable pots

Basic criteria to buy the best programmable pot

A programmable pot It is a utensil that will make life in the kitchen much easier. But it is not so easy to find the model that best suits us. To do this, we must take into account a series of criteria that will help us to know which programmable pot to buy:

Power. The potency of the pot will determine its working capacity. Basically, it will indicate the time it takes to heat up. Pressure cookers generally work with powers ranging between 1000 and 1200 watts. But there are models with less power.

Ability. A standard bucket will be around 5 or 6 liters capacity, with which we can prepare dishes for 4 or even 8 people.

Programs. The great advantage of electric pots is that we can pschedule them comfortably so that they do all the work for us. It is the perfect option for those who are not very into the kitchen.

Timer And to program any type of cooking you will need a timer with which to set a work schedule concrete for your programmable pot. In this way, the appliance will cook for you while you are still getting home.

Design. Depending on the design of our crockpot, we can prepare some preparations or others. For example, if you like to prepare large pieces of meat or fish, you will need a good size bucket.

Other functions. In addition to cooking, these appliances are able to keep food warm during hours. Also have memory functionsSo if the power goes out at some point, the pot will pick up exactly where it left off.

What is a programmable pot?

A programmable pot It is a pot that, as its name tells us, we can program. In this way, the apparatus will cook the food for us When we’re not even home And do not worry, because its operation is very simple: you will only have to chop and place the food in the pot, determine the cooking program and wait for the indicated time.

Types of electric pots

Believe it or not, they exist various types of programmable pots. If you still don’t know which model to buy, maybe this classification will help you decide:

Programmable pressure cookers. They are the typical pressure cookers. Without a doubt, the best way to prepare laborious preparations in record time. For example: cooked, tripe, fabadas and any stew with a foundation.

Electric slow cookers. These pots have a lower power than their sisters, that is why they are designed for long and slow elaborations. The advantage is that their prices are usually cheaper.

Multifunction programmable pots. These pots, in addition to slow cooking, can carry out many other functions. Unfortunately, pressure cooking is not one of them.

What kind of accessories can we buy for our programmable pot?

It is possible that you programmable pot I demand the best of the best from you. If so, you should know that there are a few accessories that you might find useful:

Weighing machine. As it is essential to weigh the food before putting it in the pot, we recommend that you have a good scale. If possible, electric and as accurate as possible. Especially if you want to make desserts.

Mobile app. Many programmable pots today have connectivity features. Therefore, we can link them to our mobile phone through an application. In this way, controlling them from a distance will be extremely easy.

Plastic or wooden spoons. It is important that you do not use metal cutlery to cook with your programmable pot. We risk scratching the surface and losing all its adherence.