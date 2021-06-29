LIVE AND FREE WARRIORS 2021, JUNE 28, CHANNEL 5

Here we tell you where to see live and live Warriors 2021 totally FREE online, the Reality show this starts Monday 28 June, at 8:00 p.m.

Everything is ready for the second edition of the reality show most awaited by the Mexican public to start. We refer to Warriors 2021, that will open its doors on Monday 28 June at 20:00 pm on Channel 5.

The program also has the presence of the conductors Carlos Barselata and Tanía Rincón, who are ready to lead the 24 participants to glory.

And it is that, great figures of the world of entertainment, will meet to try to raise the trophy and win 2 million pesos.

Warriors 2021 will be broadcast by Channel 5 o’clock 20:00 hours from Monday to Friday.

