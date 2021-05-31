LIVE AND FREE AEW Double or Nothing 2021, LIVE STREAM, SEE IN PERU, UNITED STATES AND MEXICO, TODAY, MAY 29, 2021, ON LINE

We tell you how, when, at what time, where to watch live and for free Wrestling, AEW Double or Nothing 2021, the function will take place in Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, today Saturday, May 29, 2o21.

PREVIOUS

It will be the third edition of Double or Nothing 2021, the pay-per-view professional wrestling event produced by the American company All Elite Wrestling. It will take place on May 30, 2021 from the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event was originally scheduled for May 29 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Las Vegas Strip, but was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Double or Nothing is considered the main event of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), as it was held for the first time in 2019, which was the first pay-per-view produced by the said company. While AEW had plans to host the 2020 event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas,

On March 31 at Dynamite, Cody Rhodes was attacked by his longtime friend QT Marshall, who teamed up with Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solow, and newly debuted Anthony Ogogo to form a new stable called The Factory.

On May 5 at Dynamite: Blood and Guts, Rhodes defeated Marshall, but after the match he was attacked by Ogogo, who knocked Rhodes down before covering him with the UK flag. On May 12 at Dynamite, Rhodes challenged Ogogo to a fight at Double or Nothing

BILLBOARD:

AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW Women’s World Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Britt baker

AEW World Tag Team Championships

The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) (c) vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

TNT Championship

Miro (c) vs. Lance Archer

Stadium Stampede (If Inner Circle loses, they must separate)

Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara) vs. The Pinnacle (MJF, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Wardlow and Shawn Spears)

Casino Battle Royale

Participants: Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Matt Hardy, Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, Jungle Boy, “10”, Matt Hardy, Penta El Zero M, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Dustin Rhodes, Brian Pillman Jr., Stu Grayson, QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, Griff Garrison and a surprise participant

Team Combat

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

Brian Cage vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Anthony Ogogo vs. Cody rhodes

DATE:

May 29, 2021

SCHEDULE:

6:00 pm: Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

7:00 pm: Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8.00pm: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

9:00 pm: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of May 31): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of May 31): Spain

STADIUM:

Univision Studios in Miami, Florida

TRANSMISSION LINKS

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

Show Player