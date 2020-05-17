17:32 PABLO IGLESIAS | Anti-capitalists have already announced their departure from Podemos and their entry into the Adelante Andalucía convergence (together with Podemos, by the way). That yes, the exit is not leaving anything well stopped Pablo Iglesias, from whom they let fall that satiates his narcissism with power.

17:05 EDUCATION | This Monday those people who need to carry out the formalities for the schooling of the 20/21 course will be able to do it in person in Andalusia. Up to 1 of the families or individuals will be able to go to the centers to request a place for the second cycle of Infant, Primary, Secondary, Baccalaureate, basic elementary and professional Music and Dance, professionals of Plastic Arts and Design, Languages ​​and Artistic Superiors, as well as, the admission of students in school residences and home schools, although it will also be possible to continue to do the paperwork electronically.

16:42 MÁLAGA AND GRANADA | The Government of Pedro Sánchez has rejected the request of the Andalusian Government to pass the eight provinces at the same time to phase 2, since, as the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, Malaga and Granada have pointed out, they will have to stay 14 days »in phase 1.

16:17 HOSTELERÍA | Álvaro Gómez is a 28-year-old from Cádiz who has launched beBIR one of the first applications adapted to the ‘new normal’. With the country in the midst of a process of discontent, the terraces of bars and restaurants are the ones that take on the greatest role. Starting from Phase 1 these places will be open to the public with some conditions. Respect the safety distance and have the optimal hygienic measures is what this application will be able to detect.

16:00 ETA | The president of the Andalusian Government, Juanma Moreno, reminded Pedro Sánchez this Sunday that the state of alarm should not restrict the right to protest, and has demanded that, in the same way that protests are allowed “in favor of murderers of ETA », be allowed against your Government.

15:28 DIRT | The people of Seville are denouncing on social networks the deplorable state of filth in which the Seville capital finds itself due to the passivity of its mayor, the socialist Juan Espadas. Rats, garbage and sloppiness in gardening, are the main complaints of the citizens of Seville, who demand that the leader of the consistory act.

15:09 applause | A final round of applause from the balconies has been convened through social media this Sunday in tribute to health professionals and other sectors that have been essential during the coronavirus pandemic in Spain.

14:38 SWORDS | The Seville City Council recently presented the so-called ‘Tourism Impact Plan8’, a project sold as an absolute priority that endowed the consistory itself with 12 million euros. However, the institution led by the socialist Juan Espadas will barely put two million in a plan that had been planned for a long time before the coronavirus.

14:04 PP | The Popular Party of Cádiz denies its spokesman in the Cádiz Provincial Council and councilor in the Jerez de la Frontera City Council, Antonio Saldaña Moreno, who last Thursday tested positive for a breathalyser after suffering a collision. The PP demands today the resignation of their charges.

13:26 WOMEN’S DAY | The Government risked the lives of more than 99,200 people with the celebration of 59 demonstrations in Andalusia on March 8, International Women’s Day, according to the data of the Government Delegation.

12:48 CORONAVIRUS | With the coronavirus everything is unknown. Andalusia had spent a few days reflecting data that made us fear a small regrowth in the Community, and this Sunday is the region with the lowest incidence rate, only behind the Canary Islands.

12:22 PHASE 2 | The President of the Andalusian Government, Juanma Moreno, has demanded this Sunday to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, during the tenth videoconference of regional presidents to address the coronavirus health crisis to know “as soon as possible” the criteria for the change of Phase 1 to Phase 2 in the de-escalation and that the provinces of Malaga and Granada, which enter Phase I this Monday after being authorized by the Ministry of Health, can choose to go to Phase II “with the rest of Spain” on May 25 “Without being left behind by a decision that was unjustified at the time.”

11:38 EESC | The Andalusian Government has dismissed the medical director of the Granada-Metropolitan district, José María Lara, as confirmed by sources from the Ministry of Health and Families, who have not specified the reasons for the cessation.

11:00 ANDALUCÍA | The Andalusian Government asks the Government for more freedom to decide on millions assigned to the Government that the European Union (EU) endows it. It asks the central government that the community can study and allocate EU money according to what is needed at all times. They are 6,000 million euros of financing for the coronavirus pandemic.