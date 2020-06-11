In 1994, Disney presented one of its most successful animated series, ‘Gargoyles’, that not only focused on a children’s audience, but managed to hook an adult audience due to the themes it covered in its episodes, so many fans still hope that the studio will give the program a new opportunity and apparently this could be possible since Marina Sirtis wants to return to ‘Gargoyles’.

Before the series was canceled it already had 78 episodes, So fans of the series have been asking the studio for a new season for a long time and now that the mouse company will bring the series to its streaming platform, Disney +, the request has come back with more force.

Thus, the actress, Marina Sirtis who voiced the villain Démona on the show, expressed that she would be willing to return to the series and lend her voice once more to the character. Now that you’re back in [Disney+] and young people are finding it again, Gargoyles is becoming very popular. I have to be honest, I would love to revive Demona, “said the actress.

At the time the series seemed ahead of its time, Due to its deep narrative arc and dark plot, however, things have now changed and with series like ‘Rick and Morty’ and ‘The Midnight Gospel’ on the market, the series could get new fans to join those who currently has, so it could become a new success.

However, Disney has been silent for a long time And although in 2011 it was said that the writers of ‘GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra’ had been hired to write the script for a ‘Gargoyles’ movie, the project no longer progressed, which revealed that the studio was not very interested in bringing back the cartoon.

Although Marina Sirtis wants to return to ‘Gargoyles’, The studio is unlikely to pick up on this project, however, should it have good numbers when it hits Disney +, the mouse company would surely set its sights on the cartoon and could produce a new movie or a season four that is eagerly awaited. by the fans.