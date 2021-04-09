LIVE: 2021 Monte Carlo ATP Masters 1000 draw

Friends, the first Masters 1000 of the season on clay is here. The Monte Carlo ATP Masters 1000 will warm up engines today with the celebration of its draw for the picture and from Break Point we will be very attentive to follow in strict direct everything that happens from the Principality of Monaco, to tell you at the minute what the paths of the Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and company on the first touchstone on brick dust.

And it is that, for the first time in a long time in the ATP, Rafa Nadal will not attend a clay court tournament between one of the first two seeds. That means that he could meet Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, if the goddess fortune wants it. Daniil Medvedev snatched second place in the Rankings and we will be attentive to that possible semis crossing between the top four seeds. Will we have the first Rafa-Nole of 2021?

LIVE: Draw for the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters 1000 draw:

14:23 – We connected now, but the draw will take place just in four hours, at 6:30 p.m. Spanish time. From the previous minutes, we will be counting everything that happens there and we will be counting it both here and on our Twitter account.