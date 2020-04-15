Liv Morgan, the ugly duckling from the women’s division of RAW. Much was promised for the fighter after her change with Lana’s story.

It seems incongruous to call ugly duckling Liv Morgan, but it really is within the WWE storylines lately and that is that what started as a great change for the fighter with her new look in the storyline with Lana has come to nothing.

Liv Morgan interrupted Lashley and Lana’s wedding in late 2019 and it seemed that a new story began for her with the more than possible irruption of homosexuality by the fighter. But after several weeks the story faded to nothing and was finally forgotten by the WWE writers.

What happened next to Morgan?

Really if one analyzes what has happened with the fighter we could define it with one word. NOTHING. Absolutely nothing, the fighter has not evolved in any sense in the women’s division of RAW. If you had the opportunity to be in the Elimination Chamber of the company in February but it was just one more to demonstrate the superiority of Shayna Baszler.

Then it seemed to have a rebound with a match for the tag team titles with Natalya on RAW but lost to The Kabuki Warriors, and with his combat in the Kick Off of the second day of Wrestlemania when he defeated Natalya in a fairly correct match and that showed a much more capable Liv Morgan in the ring.

But after this victory, Liv Morgan has returned to ostracism, nor was he given a fight to participate in Money in the Bank on May 10, while her ex-Riott Squad teammates Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott did.

Liv Morgan’s time will come in WWE, hopefully yes, meanwhile we will have to wait for the Ugly Duckling to finally become a swan.

