Liudmila Samsonova progresses to the Wimbledon round of 32

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 00:45 CEST

The Russian player Liudmila Samsonova, number 65 of the WTA, won in the 30th final of Wimbledon by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3 in two hours and six minutes to the American player Jessica pegula, number 26 of the WTA and seeded number 22. With this result, Samsonova will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

Pegula managed to break her rival’s serve twice, while the Russian tennis player did it 3 times. In addition, the Russian had a 50% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and achieved 64% of the service points, while her opponent achieved 63% effectiveness, committed 6 double faults and won 58% of points to serve.

The Russian tennis player will play in the round of 32 against the winner of the match between the American Kristie ahn and the American tennis player Sloane stephens.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 237 players face each other and a total of 128 enter the final phase among those directly classified, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and the guests.