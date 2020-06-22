Little Women continues to please audiences and achieves more than $ 100 million worldwide | Instagram

Little women, the only project led by a woman who competed for a Oscar for Best Film last edition, continues to delight audiences.

After the reopening of cinemas in different parts of the world, as in Japan, Greta Gerwig’s film surpassed $ 100 million at the box office in the international market, Deadline reported.

In Denmark, the modern version of Gerwig from the novel of the century 19 It achieved the number one place for the third consecutive weekend with 170 thousand dollars at the box office, with a cumulative of one million.

It may interest you Little Women, an incredible Victorian fashion lesson

With a production budget of 40 million dollars, the feature film can be considered a commercial success, because, so far, it has raised 209 million of dollars around the world.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

History

Little women is a novel by the American writer Louisa May Alcott published on September 30, 1868, which deals with the lives of four girls who, after passing adolescence, with the Civil War in the United States as a background, between 1861 and 1865, became women. It is based on the author’s experiences when she was a girl and lived in the city of Concord (Massachusetts).

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

This first novel had its continuation in 1869 with Those Little Women (in English, Good Wives) that elapses four years after Little Women (shows problems in adult life).

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Both of them books they constitute what in Europe was published as a single volume. Alcott’s following works: Little Men and Jo’s Boys, are continuations of those two novels, show the children, nephews and students of the Little women building their lives.

You can also read Little Women, look at their official posters

Distribution

A fime in which figures such as Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florece Pugh or Eliza Scanlen participate, who enter into the roles of the sisters March, Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth who become a reference for young people from all over the world, and they in turn exhibit a notorious reflection of the fashion of that time « Victorian fashion » alongside Meryl Streep and Laura Dern in the cast.