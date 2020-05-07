By Sebastian Quiroz

05/07/2020 8:07 am

A new experience has been added to the list of games delayed due to the coronavirus, although this time we are not talking about an AAA title. Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing was announced in 2019 with the promise of coming to virtual reality devices in spring 2020. However, due to the current global pandemic, This game has postponed its release date to some point later this year.

Similarly, it has been confirmed that This title will come as a temporary exclusive to Oculus Quest. Then, in early 2021, people will be able to play through the PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, and Oculus Rift versions of the game. The title will be available in English and Japanese, and will let us fly the skies on a broom like a witch.

Instead of an adventure game with RPG elements in the line like Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time or the action title Magic Knight Grand Charion, this Little Witch Academia experience focuses on flying on brooms. There are ten different courses available in the game, and you will have the opportunity to play alone or online to compete against other people. Part of the charm here involves not only running on your own, but with another Luna Nova witch like Akko, Sucy or Diana. You will also find ghosts to “purify yourself” as you run down the tracks.

Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing coming to Oculus Quest in late 2020 and to PlayStation VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift in early 2021

Via: Siliconera

