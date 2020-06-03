A new generation of superheroes will hit television this summer, but you may need some training. After all, these are elementary school children.

The PBS Kids animated series “Hero Elementary” takes place in a school where a diverse group of four students learns to master their superpowers.

There is a boy who can fly, but he is afraid of heights. A girl who can teleport. And a boy who creates force fields of bubbles. There’s also a guy with multiple cool devices who’s on the autism spectrum.

The creators have been resourceful in portraying the character of AJ Gadgets, who is on the high end of the spectrum within the spectrum. AJ doesn’t like loud noises, wet clothes, or being away from his beloved backpack. But that doesn’t stop him from being part of the team and he’s always ready to come to the rescue.

“We feel there is so much force in the idea of ​​portraying a guy on the (autism) spectrum simply as one of these kids and not making their autism a problem,” said Christine Ferraro, who created the series with Carol-Lynn Parente. .

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that one in 54 children in the United States had been diagnosed with autism by the age of 8 in 2016, almost 10% more than in 2014, when the estimate was 1 in 59.

The series builds on scientific principles as the characters tackle different missions, such as dealing with a huge ball rolling through the city or caring for a newborn swan. A teacher who helps them encourages them to keep finding solutions even when they don’t always succeed on the first try, teaching them skills like observation, investigation, testing, and prediction.

“You don’t come into this world knowing how to do everything, so these children face challenges to learn in school just as our children face challenges to learn to do things,” said Ferraro.

Linda Simensky, director of content at PBS Kids, said she was drawn to AJ’s inclusion and the show’s message about children solving their own problems.

“A lot of people propose programs where there is an expert and the children go to the expert and ask him how to do things,” he said. “We have done everything possible to differentiate ourselves from these types of programs. The adults in our series always say ‘well, that’s a good question. How do you think we should solve it? ’ And they make children discover it for themselves, which is how it is often in real life. ”

Ferraro and Parente are veterans of “Sesame Street,” which in 2015 introduced Julia, a little 4-year-old Muppet with autism. They had no intention of having a child with autism at “Hero Elementary,” but by creating the character AJ it started to make sense.

“It came out in an organic way,” said Ferraro. “Most of the time, it’s not the focus of attention at all. He’s just a member of the gang and that’s something we don’t see much on television. So we thought it was really important. “

AJ’s classmates are aware of his needs and preferences – in one episode they desperately search for his backpack – and the creators of the series hope that the show can teach empathy and normalize the idea that all children are different.

“I think it shows you how you can, with a few adjustments, adapt to a friend with special needs, be it autism or something else,” Parente said.

The series is aimed at children ages 4-7, and premiered Monday on PBS stations, the PBS Kids channel, and PBS Kids digital platforms. Each episode lasts about 11 minutes, has vivid colors and a wild twist, including jokes from the master Mr. Sparks.

Viewers familiar with autism and its symptoms might notice it in AJ’s behavior, but the creators have no problem if other viewers don’t perceive them. They didn’t purposely address autism directly, except for a double episode that will air later. Most of the time they want AJ to be just part of the gang.

“There is a place for children with autism,” said Simensky. “They are a little bit different, they have different needs, but there is a place for them and they also contribute something.”

Mark Kennedy is on Twitter at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits.