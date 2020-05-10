The pianist and rock ‘n’ roll legend, Little Richard died this Saturday at age 87, as reported by the exagente of the artist Dick Alen.

Recognized for hits like “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally”, Little Richard, whose real name was Richard Wayne Penniman, He was an African-American artist, a forerunner in mixing rhythms such as gospel and “rythm and blues” (R&B).

According to Dick Alen, Little Richard’s cause of death could be related to bone cancer that the talented artist had suffered for years.

Little Richard on the recording of ‘The Tom Snyder Show’ at NBC studios.

© Ron Galella

Little Richard, was born in 1932 in Macon, Georgia. From an early age he was attracted to music. His contribution to music still persists as these two rhythms, initially explored by the African-American singer, continue to play strongly in the music industry.

According to the words of Richie Unterberger himself, renowned music historian, the work of Little Richard played a crucial role for the R&B genre to such a degree that it managed to place it on the same level (in terms of power and popularity) as rock and roll.

Some artists have mourned the death of Little Richard through social networks:

‘Rest in peace, Little Richard. This situation is really terrible. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the bandmates and fans around the world. Richard really was king! ‘Kelvin Holly wrote on his Instagram account.

American singer and musician Little Richard sitting at the piano on a television show in London.

© David Redfern

During his younger years, Little Richard shared the stage with the Beatles. Similarly artists of the stature of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, James Brown, Quincy Jones, David Bowie and the Rolling Stones themselves they recognized, in the past, the great influence of Little Richard.

Little Richard also inspired Prince’s look, as he used to appear on stage with outlined eyes and brightly colored clothing.