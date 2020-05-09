Little Richard, considered one of the parents of rock & roll, died this Saturday at the age of 87 in the United States, reported his son, who did not indicate the reason for the death.

The legendary musician Little Richard, considered one of the fathers of rock and roll, died this Saturday at the age of 87 in the United States, he informed the Rolling Stone magazine her son Danny Penniman, who did not state the reason for the death.

Little Richard, whose real name was Richard Wayne Penniman, was one of the first African American artists in the USA. who knew how to successfully combine music gospel and the “rythm and blues“(R&B), both genuinely black, with the sounds”pop”Of the US white market.

The result was a new type of music with more energy, in which Little Richard hit the piano hard while the screams of his hoarse voice shaped the melody.

As music historian Richie Unterberger explained to The New York Times, Little Richard played a crucial role in “raising the voltage” on R&B to place it at the same power as rock and roll.

Immediately, members of the music world began to mourn the artist’s death and send condolences to his family.

One of them was Kelvin Holly, who played guitar for Little Richard numerous times and who, in an Instagram post, said: “Rest in peace, Richard. This situation is really terrible. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the bandmates and fans around the world. Richard really was king! ”

Little Richard had been ill for years: he had suffered a heart attack, suffered from severe sciatica and degenerative hip problems.

Grammy winner Following his career and membership in the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Richard revolutionized the music scene of the 1950s and was instrumental in the beginnings of genres such as soul and funk.

Originally from Macon, Georgia, he was the creator of authentic hymns such as “Tutti Frutti”, “Good Golly, Miss Molly”, “Long Tall Sally” and many others.

Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, James Brown, Quincy Jones, David Bowie and the Beatles and Rolling Stones themselves have recognized Little Richard’s influence in the past.

Paul McCartney has assured that he is a great admirer of the singer and both he and The Beatles performed some of his songs live.

Little Richard was also known for his electric on-stage style, in which he appeared with painted eyes and brightly colored clothing, an appearance that would later inspire the late Prince.

His last studio works were “Shake It All About” and “Little Richard Meets Masayoshi Takanaka”, both in 1992.

