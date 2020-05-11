Little Richard, known as one of the fathers of rock and roll and a man who broke racial barriers through music, died this Saturday, May 9, at the age of 87. The causes of his death are unknown, but the news of his death was confirmed by Rolling Stone by the singer’s son, Danny Penniman.

Little Richard was the stage name of Richard Wayne Penniman, who was born on December 5, 1932 in Georgia, United States. He was born into a large family of 12, and most of his uncles, for example, were preachers. This strongly influenced his music and his singing style.

His path to the music industry started at age 13 when he left home. (his father thought Richard was gay). At this age, more or less, it was that met Ottis Redding (wanderer) and he discovered several musical genres such as blues and country, which motivated him more to fully enter music.

At age 15 it was when he defined his stage name, Little Richard, and by 1951 he signed his first contract with the RCA label, but in the following years, he was not successful. His career began until 1956 with the enormous impact generated by “Tutti Frutti”, which was followed by dozens of hits within rock such as “Good Golly Miss Molly”, “Long Tall Sally or” Lucille “.

Watch on YouTube

Is one of the figures that most generated influence in the world of music not only within rock, but various genres. Several artists have cited it as their first reference. That is the case of David Bowie, who once said that the first time he heard “Tutti Frutti”, felt he saw God. He was also quoted by Elton John.

Little Richard It emerged in the midst of a wave of artists who built American rock and roll, which was influenced by rythm & blues and gospel. Little Richard stood out from the rest for the power of his voice, influenced by African American religious music (he sang in a church as a child) and the way he played the piano. His direct reference was Esquerita, a singer and pianist from South Carolina.

Little Richard played the piano while dancing, it was a blast, a showman. One of the things that attracted the most attention was his image. He brought the iconic pompadour, which he also took from Esquerita, and was characteristic of some rockers of the time. But his clothes and face had an androgynous style: he was outlining his eyes and his extremely thin mustache seemed to mark a line on his upper lip.

Watch on YouTube

