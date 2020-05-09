Richard Wayne Penniman, known as Little Richard, has passed away this Saturday at the age of 87. Sick of poor health for years and victim of several crises, the death of the considered one of the three parents of rock along with Chuck Berry and Jerry Lee Lewis has been confirmed by his son to Rolling Stone magazine, although it has not been confirmed. specified the cause.

Little Richard (1935, Macon, Georgia) conquered the youth of the fifties with singles like Tutti Frutti (1956), followed by an overwhelming hit list like Long Tall Sally Rip It Up that same year, Lucille a year later. and Good Golly Miss Molly in 1958. “I think my legacy must be exactly that, when I started in the bussines show there was no such thing as rock n ‘roll. When I launched Tutti Frutti, that’s when rock started hitting,” he assured in a interview in 2013 when he announced his retirement.

Although he always felt somewhat underrated, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, and Jerry Lee Lewis broke rules and paved the way for myths like Elvis Presley, the Beatles, who always recognized their influence, or the Rolling Stones. His songs met versions from a whole spectrum of artists, from the Everly Brothers, the Kinks and the Creedence Clearwater Revival to Elvis Costello and the Scorpions. For the memory there are many songs and his famous battle cry: “A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop-a-wop-bam-boom”.

Critical of his place in history, Richard was very clear that the birth of rock’n’roll was due to what the whites took from the black community and had no shame in affirming, as he did in Gijón in 2005 : “It was us, the black people, who created rock and roll. Elvis was incredible, but he was not a creator. I don’t mean by that to make it worse, but the true creators of rock and roll were black. Now the same thing is happening with Eminem and rap, which is another style also created by blacks ”.

Little Richard plays ‘Tutti Frutti’ in the movie ‘Don’t Knock the Rock’ (1956).

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe