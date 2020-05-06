After countless rumors, Little has officially announced that he is back. The brand has called us to a presentation that will take place on May 12 and that it can be followed by streaming, so very soon we will be able to know first-hand all its news.

The initially born as a sub-brand of Xiaomi revolutionized the market with its first mobile. The Pocophone F1 became one of the most praised smartphones of 2018 because it offered top features, such as the most advanced Snapdragon processor of the moment, at a starting price of only 300 euros.

After the enormous success of this device, in 2019 users anxiously awaited the launch of its successor, but despite the rumors it never materialized.

Now the wait is about to end: on May 12 we will know the news that Poco wants to show us. And what do we expect from the presentation? Although the company has not wanted to offer more details at the moment, we already know that in the event we will know the Poco F2 Pro, the brand new flagship.

After the price of the Poco F2 Pro was leaked in Europe, the corporation confirmed that this mobile is on the way and that it will be presented shortly.

In Gearbest a page is already enabled that collects some of the characteristics of the new terminal, and everything indicates that it is a Redmi K30 Pro renowned for the western market.

Regarding its predecessor, it offers a leap in all sections, with a screen that becomes AMOLED, cameras with the latest Sony sensor and the best Qualcomm processor. Of course, if the leak from a few days ago is confirmed, its price will be almost double that of the Pocophone F1.

Now we just have to wait for May 12 to get to know all the official information first hand and discover if Poco has any other surprises for us. At XDA Developers they have discovered that the brand is working on the Poco M2 Pro, a mid-range mobile that would share some features with the Redmi Note 9 Pro, so it is not ruled out that some other device is presented.