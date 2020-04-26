The week will continue under the influence of a large mass of dry air over the state of São Paulo, so there is no expectation of rain over much of the Southeast over the next few days.

Climatempo’s rain map shows that between April 27 and May 3, there is no forecast of significant volumes for the four states in the Southeast. Look:

On Monday even a little more humidity comes over the coast of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, so these regions should have a little more cloudiness compared to the weekend, but even so it doesn’t rain. There should only be a few isolated showers at night between the Grande Rio and the Lakes Region.

The other areas of the Southeast continue without major changes. The nights and evenings will still be cold in several cities, but with the sun shining brightly, it heats up in the afternoon. There is no rain forecast for all capitals.

Low levels of relative humidity should be recorded in the state of São Paulo on the afternoon of Monday (27). Almost the entire interior, and also the Greater SP, can be below 30%, which is already characterized as a state of attention. The values ​​recommended for our health, according to the World Health Organization, are values ​​above 60%. That is why, redouble your body’s hydration care!

See how temperatures are in the capitals in the coming days:

Trend

Here comes may which, climatologically, is considered the beginning of dry season, as it is a month of great reduction in rain in most areas of Brazil. Is at may also that we normally have the entrance of the first large and strong masses of cold air of polar origin, with the potential to cool Brazil from south to north.

