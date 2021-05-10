Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards reveals she’s pregnant

It seems that there is a baby boom in Little Mix, as Perry Edwards, one of the four members, has followed in the footsteps of Leigh-Anne Pinnock and announced that she is pregnant.

It was less than a week ago when her groupmate confirmed that she was expecting her first child with the footballer Andre Gray through Instagram, and this Monday, May 10, Edwards has done the same.

Like Pinnock the singer has boasted of gut in a photo in their networks in which goes out with his partner, also a footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain which has been out since 2016. “Very happy to embark on this wild adventure with my soulmate,” wrote the artist.

How could it be otherwise, Leigh-Anne Pinnock It didn’t take long for him to congratulate her with a comment: “I’m very, very happy for you! I’m fucking happy that we can take this trip together! I love you”.

But also, the baby boom has not only reached the singers, because Group manager Sam Coxy is also expecting a baby, so it seems that there are three little artists who are going to come hand in hand with Little Mix.