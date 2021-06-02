‘Little Lulu’ wants to make history in the super flies

After winning in an extremely brilliant way the absolute super flyweight title endorsed by the World Boxing Council; Lourdes ‘La Pequena Lulú’ Juárez is already thinking about what will be his first defense of the crown, but also about making history in the 52,160 kilogram category.

The boxer represented exclusively by Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle; She assures that as a good Mexican champion, she wants to shine her crown and is willing to measure herself with the highest ranked and even thinks of unifying titles, but all in due time; he wants his legacy to endure.

Juárez Trejo, younger sister of multiple world champion Mariana ‘Barby’ Juárez, remains fully in the practice room, fine-tuning details and trying her best as when she was a challenger, always keeping in mind that her contenders will do their best to snatch her away. the monarch sash of the green and gold organism.

Based on an impressive physical state, a product of arduous training and discipline both in daily work and in the diet to follow; Lourdes is fully confident of remaining the top dog for a long time, and assured that she is in the best condition to face off with the best in the division.