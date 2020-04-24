Within the Mexican independent scene, Little Jesus has quickly earned a very important place, as they have established themselves as one of the most refreshing and exciting bands we have in our country.. The pandemic we are experiencing has stopped all kinds of live performances –such as concerts and festivals–, however that does not prevent They can release music just out of the oven to brighten up these intense days.

After launching last year their third record material called Disco de Oro, which they presented with a real show at the Pepsi Center WTC in Mexico City, and premiered some tracks that were left out of the album such as “World Cup” or “ Video Club Amores ”, the band returns with a new song called “Carretera Internacional”, which seems to go according to the moment we are living, because we all long to return to normal.

In this song –which they composed during their most recent tour of the United States–, Little Jesus uses those musical resources that blow our heads in his compositions, such as lots of synths that take us back to the 80s, energetic guitar riffs, a catchy beat and most of all totally melancholic lyrics With which anyone can identify, perhaps this is what has caught us the most from “Carretera Internacional”.

Throughout the entire track Santiago Casillas talks about many situations that we are sure that the vast majority are living like missing those people we love because of social distancing, which despite being connected by technology is simply not the same. Miss the places and things we did a few weeks ago but that in the end leaves us a little hope, because nothing is forever.

As if this were not enough, the band also released the official video clip of “Carretera Internacional”which was recorded by the guitarist Fernando Bueno and his partner under the production of his own visual studio, Moscow cafe and with the art of Mario Meneses, where all parties contributed to bring us a spectacular visual.

Is about an incredible animated video in which Little Jesus shows us what would be his ideal home, a concept where through illustrations They mix everything they like to do in their free time with the fantasy inside the song.. It is as if the band shared us in full social isolation to that personal place that very few people dare to open.

But we better not tell you more. Stop what you are doing and spend four minutes this Friday to listen to “Carretera Internacional”, the new of Little Jesus:

And to continue brightening our day with the music of Little Jesus, Check out below the acoustic session that they recorded when they visited us in Sopicueva to play “The Wonderful Years”: