The Dark Pictures Anthology features Man of Medan, the first installment in the horror series by Supermassive Games. Little Hope will be the second edition of this franchise and promises to bring terror now to a mysterious town in the middle of nowhere. We had already had the opportunity to see a little about this new installment, but to show more about the supernatural events, today Bandai Namco shared the first gameplay trailer.

As we told you months ago, in Little Hope you will learn the story of a group of students who end up trapped in a mysterious town together with their teacher. The video shows the location in which this group of academics were stranded.

The worst of all this occurs in the middle of the night, when visibility is almost nil, and what makes the shapes of an abandoned road recognizable is the white moonlight or the faint yellow of the few street lamps there.

Decisions will be key in Little Hope’s narrative

Thanks to the advance, it is seen that the recognized exploration system of Supermassive Games is back. In Little Hope, you will be able to control a character, as well as his decisions, while other people will personify others. You should know that the choices of the characters are linked to the development of the story, so even the future of the characters depends on the responses of their peers.

Something interesting is that in the gameplay video of almost 8 minutes you can see some elements with which you can interact, such as an effigy, which invokes one of the most terrifying characters in this new installment, which is expected to play a role. important.

We do not tell you more and better we leave you with the gameplay starring Angela and Andrew, the teacher and one of the students in the group.

What did you think of the advance? Are you waiting for the launch of this game? Tell us in the comments.

The Little Hope launch was planned to occur sometime in the summer. Unfortunately, the premiere was delayed due to the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), so the title will be available until the fall on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

