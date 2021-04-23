Little hidden !, Lizbeth Rodríguez dances and ends up exposed | Instagram

Exposing Lizbeth Rodríguez! That is what the most recent video of the famous youtuber on Tiktok seems to be called. The beautiful ex girl Badabun she decided it would be a good idea to dance for the famous app with her boyfriend Esteban VillaGómezBut he did not imagine that he would end up with very little hidden from his body.

The former host of Exposing Infidels She was taking her best dance steps by the pool with her partner when, without waiting for it, she was carried by Esteban and ended up in the water despite resisting.

Lizbeth Rodríguez chose for that pool day a very revealing outfit, a small two-piece swimsuit with the top in tojo and the bottom in black, the beautiful influencer wore her face without any makeup and her hair was the most relaxed.

The actress was also very focused on her dance steps as can be seen in the recording, when she was taken by surprise by her partner and showed too much to the camera in her attempt to sneak out of the arms of her lover.

Lizbeth Rodriguez He wore his spectacular and cirvilinear figure with this outfit, when standing in front his silhouette looked as and as that of an hourglass, with curves and a small waist, a total delight for his followers.

WATCH LIZ AND ESTEBAN’S VIDEO HERE

The beautiful youtuber is striving to share better and better quality content for her followers; That is why she decided to take dance classes to do her Tik Toks better. The YouTube star has declared herself “bad” at doing Tik Toks, but her classes are demonstrated in her improvement in her dance steps and movements that her followers love.

Recently, Rodríguez was highly criticized for this reason and there are even those who wrote in his Instagram comment box that he should not share dancing videos since he is not given it and that they were already bored with it.

Surely, as always, the former Tavo Betancourt will take the positive from the criticism to improve and continue to shine on social networks as she always has. Lizbeth has proven to be a very smart and strong woman who doesn’t just fall for the comments of others.