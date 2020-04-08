The Latino public made Univision a clear winner against Telemundo’s “La Voz”

Little gigants.

Photo:

Univision / Courtesy

Univision had to end “Little gigants”Precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic. The world crisis had repercussions in the production of the reality show and only the first three programs were recorded.

The Hispanic network broadcast the episodes that Televisa gave them before production ceased. Although it was only three Sundays, Univision dominated the audience and its finale was a great victory.

The last broadcast of “Pequeños Gigantes” achieved 2 million viewers in total and 721 thousand in the demo of adults between 18 and 49 years of age. The reality show on Telemundo, “La Voz” only reached 902 thousand in total and 456 thousand in the demo.

